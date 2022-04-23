Truist Financial Boosts Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Price Target to $100.00

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 17.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 53,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 321,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

