TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 289.17 ($3.76).

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.23) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 270 ($3.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.64) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

TTG stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 203.50 ($2.65). 46,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.02. TT Electronics has a 1-year low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 205.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.71. The company has a market cap of £358.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from TT Electronics’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. TT Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.90%.

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,306.05).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

