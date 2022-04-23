Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.87

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.88, with a volume of 69585 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.90.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.08 million and a PE ratio of -26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.58, a current ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)
Read More
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.