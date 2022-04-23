Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,158 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $34,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.98.

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.98 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.