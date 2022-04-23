Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Omnicom Group Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.