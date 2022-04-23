Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,796 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,132 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its stake in American Express by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 45,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in American Express by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 32,817 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total transaction of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $180.54 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day moving average of $176.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.