Twin Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,798,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,734,000 after purchasing an additional 554,648 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,993,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,155,000 after acquiring an additional 536,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,633,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,111,000 after acquiring an additional 324,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYF opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

