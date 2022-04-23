Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,642,000 after buying an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,746,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,323,000 after buying an additional 97,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

