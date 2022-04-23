Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after buying an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,489,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 23,397.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $97.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROKU shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

