Twin Capital Management Inc. Invests $449,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,755 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of eBay by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,080,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of eBay by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after acquiring an additional 573,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 1,588.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after acquiring an additional 541,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of EBAY opened at $53.17 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

