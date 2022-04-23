Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $927,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,906,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.71 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

