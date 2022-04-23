Twin Capital Management Inc. Purchases 9,630 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

