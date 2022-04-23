Twin Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

