Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Moderna by 95.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $835,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 451.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 25,184 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $1,355,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,434,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,386,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,815,814. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

