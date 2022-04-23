Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $587,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $129,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.24.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

