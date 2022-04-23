Typhoon Network Achieves Market Cap of $200,654.15 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $200,654.15 and approximately $741.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00047944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,953.37 or 0.07407069 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00043856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,855.06 or 0.99956769 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,146,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Buying and Selling Typhoon Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

