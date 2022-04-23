UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 37 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 37 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 34 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 33.50.

ABB has a 1-year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

