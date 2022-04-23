UBS Group Reiterates “€45.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BN. Barclays set a €66.00 ($70.97) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Danone in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.76) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danone currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €58.27 ($62.66).

Shares of Danone stock opened at €55.22 ($59.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €52.48 and a 200 day moving average of €54.71. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($77.56).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

