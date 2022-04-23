UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 370.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.63. 1,033,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,181. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.54%.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

