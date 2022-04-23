Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ultralife has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $77.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Ultralife ( NASDAQ:ULBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter. Ultralife had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 54,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 57,930 shares of company stock worth $259,213 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ultralife by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 901,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

