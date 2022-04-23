Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif. “
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $700,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.
Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.
