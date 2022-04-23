Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share.

Union Pacific stock opened at $234.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.74. Union Pacific has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.74.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,854 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

