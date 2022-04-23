United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) PT Raised to $59.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered United Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on United Airlines from $78.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.79.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $51.46 on Friday. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 134.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Airlines will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 33.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

