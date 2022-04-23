United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.09. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNFI. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. bought 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,772 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 112,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,644,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $30.61 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.69.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.