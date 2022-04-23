United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in United Parcel Service by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 440,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 223,691 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Barclays boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $187.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,964,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.39%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.