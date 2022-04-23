UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Lowered by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.17.

NYSE UNH traded down $16.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $520.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,527. The company has a market capitalization of $490.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $503.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

