UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.200-$21.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $16.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $520.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,453,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,527. The firm has a market cap of $490.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $503.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 374,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $163,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

