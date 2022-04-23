Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of UTL opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $827.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Unitil had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unitil will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 296.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unitil by 35.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Unitil by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the third quarter valued at $1,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

