urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Several other research firms have also commented on UGRO. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on urban-gro in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of urban-gro stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.24 million, a P/E ratio of -47.20 and a beta of 1.12. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in urban-gro by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in urban-gro in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

