UREEQA Price Hits $0.0592 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. UREEQA has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $17,820.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,927.47 or 0.07407862 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00040841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,599.97 or 1.00206364 BTC.

UREEQA Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

