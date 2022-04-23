Urus 24 Hour Volume Reaches $222,855.00 (URUS)

Urus (URUS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Urus has a market cap of $2.82 million and $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Urus has traded flat against the dollar. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00033766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00104163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Urus Profile

Urus is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

