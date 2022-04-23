US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion.US Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.80 to $2.10 EPS.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in US Foods by 362.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

