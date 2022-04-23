US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers purchased 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, with a total value of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in US Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in US Foods by 362.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. CL King began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

