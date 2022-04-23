US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFDGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,867,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Earnings History for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

