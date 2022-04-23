US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. 1,867,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,031,751. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75. US Foods has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other US Foods news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder bought 6,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $1,020,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

