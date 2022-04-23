USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after acquiring an additional 281,247 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 120,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 103,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Shares of USAC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. 520,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,875. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 2.01.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -538.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

USA Compression Partners Profile (Get Rating)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.