V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in V.F. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

