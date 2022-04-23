Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.04.

Shares of VALE opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. Vale had a net margin of 40.73% and a return on equity of 73.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vale by 12.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vale by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vale by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in Vale by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

