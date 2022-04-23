Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VLNS. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th.

Valens stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.87. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

