Validity (VAL) Price Reaches $3.31 on Exchanges

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $3.31 or 0.00008326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Validity has a total market capitalization of $15.08 million and approximately $10,069.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007409 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002448 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000051 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008976 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,560,496 coins and its circulating supply is 4,558,851 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.