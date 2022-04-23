Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $15.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VLY shares. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 238.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 243.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLY traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 2,347,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.