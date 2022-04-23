Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 71.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 181,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75,807 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

VDE opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.36. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

