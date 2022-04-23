Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $75.60. The company had a trading volume of 756,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,769. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.39. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $73.42 and a 52 week high of $88.85.

