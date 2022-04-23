Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $40,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,195 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after acquiring an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,903,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,262,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,877,000 after acquiring an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 695,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.03. 509,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,286. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.