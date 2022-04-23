Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $92,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $6.18 on Friday, reaching $226.76. 844,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,683. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.62 and a 12 month high of $261.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

