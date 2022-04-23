Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,555.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 651,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $214.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,357,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,267. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $207.00 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

