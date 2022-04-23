Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VEEV. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $183.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $166.48 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.02.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,555.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,407,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

