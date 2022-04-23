Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America cut Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Velo3D stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Velo3D has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $13.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $79,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth $103,000.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

