Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

VLS opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23).

Get Velocys alerts:

About Velocys (Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.