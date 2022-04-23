Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
VLS opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £83.67 million and a PE ratio of -7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 5.54. Velocys has a 12-month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.23).
About Velocys (Get Rating)
