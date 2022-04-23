Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.44

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 46403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 618.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

