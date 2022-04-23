Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.91. 44,958,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,560,385. The company has a market cap of $217.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

